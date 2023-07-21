V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 35,210 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 132.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

