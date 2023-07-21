V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.37. 628,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,635. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

