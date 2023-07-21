V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.36. 250,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,951. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

