V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 527.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.38. 29,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,421. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

