V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Evergy makes up about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after buying an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. 92,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,316. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

