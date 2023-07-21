V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.88. 809,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $353.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

