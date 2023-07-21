V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,613,047. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

