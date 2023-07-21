V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 17,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.
Zebra Technologies Price Performance
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
