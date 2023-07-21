V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $48.33. 5,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 73,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

V2X Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V2X Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in V2X in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

