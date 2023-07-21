Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Plans $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36. Valero Energy has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

