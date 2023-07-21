Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 574 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of ODFL opened at $398.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

