Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,475,000 after acquiring an additional 667,108 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,390,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 368,348 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 321,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

