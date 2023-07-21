Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $713,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.35, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

