Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $627,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Twilio by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.