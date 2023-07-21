Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $152.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -455.91%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

