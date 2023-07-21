Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $480,000 Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

