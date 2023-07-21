Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,705 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Southern stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

