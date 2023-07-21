Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,770 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of POCT stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.