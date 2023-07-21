Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $367.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $95,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,269.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $95,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,269.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

