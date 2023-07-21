Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $367.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
