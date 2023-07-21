Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 182.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $287.50 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $297.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.26.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

