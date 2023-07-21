Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $197.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

