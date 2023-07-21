Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Oakworth Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35,784.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 1,913,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

