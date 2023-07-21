Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,339. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.