Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lessened by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

