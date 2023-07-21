Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $109.57. 178,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,536. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

