Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,699. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

