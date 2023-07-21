Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 401,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,337,359 shares.The stock last traded at $78.97 and had previously closed at $78.87.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.