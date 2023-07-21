Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 401,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,337,359 shares.The stock last traded at $78.97 and had previously closed at $78.87.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,029,000,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

