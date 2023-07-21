Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $671,720,000,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,566. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

