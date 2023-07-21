Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.39. 14,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

