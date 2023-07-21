Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Position Boosted by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,336.2% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.38. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $106.60.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

