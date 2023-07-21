Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

