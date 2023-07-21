Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 592,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,717. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

