Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.82. 225,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,147. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day moving average of $206.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

