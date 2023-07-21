Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.71. 527,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,790. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13. The company has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

