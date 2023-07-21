Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $226.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.