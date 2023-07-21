Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Cut by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

