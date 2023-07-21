VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Trading Up 1%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.32. Approximately 482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VACNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

Featured Stories

