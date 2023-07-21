Velas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $611,369.84 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $30.92 million and approximately $611,369.84 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,477,564,959 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

