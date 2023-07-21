Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verbund in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of OEZVY opened at $15.87 on Friday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

About Verbund

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

