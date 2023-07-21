Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.41 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $92.41 million and $8.73 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00315203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00826179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00546275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00062520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 229.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,441,850 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

