Verge (XVG) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Verge has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $93.98 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,799.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00309633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00814544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00544637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062856 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 273.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00127437 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,433,769 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

