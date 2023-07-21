Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.33. 10,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Vericity Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $44.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 327,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

