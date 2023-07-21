Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 232.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,735 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 39,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 161,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.47. 7,240,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,637,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

