VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

