Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 139,133 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.20% of Bank of Hawaii worth $127,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $54.24 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.