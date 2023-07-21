Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.08% of Independent Bank worth $118,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 73.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $55.42 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

