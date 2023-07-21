Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $154,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $456.57 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.14.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.