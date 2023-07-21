Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 338,136 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Ciena worth $121,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $2,354,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,788 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

