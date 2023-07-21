Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,764 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $214,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $398.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

