Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 89,196 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.56% of Werner Enterprises worth $160,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.68 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

